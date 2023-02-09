‘Do not resign. Make them fire you’: Worker says her boss asked her to resign from job of 6 years

A woman on TikTok says management at her job of six years asked her to resign because they heard she didn’t like her job.

The TikToker, Megs (@spicychickenslinger), doesn’t name the company she works for but notes that she’s been with the employer since she was 18 years old. She says she has been unhappy in her current position and has started looking for other jobs.

“I think somebody got a whiff of that and decided to beat me to the punch,” Megs says in her video.

She explains that her manager asked her to meet for a private meeting, which she agreed to. She says that as soon as her manager got on the call, Megs could tell her energy was off. The manager told her that two executives “would like” Megs to turn in her resignation and have her last day at the job on Feb. 15.

The TikToker says she didn’t have another job secured yet, in addition to a recent string of bad luck, including breaking her foot and having to move back home with her family because she can’t afford rent.

Multiple viewers poured into the video’s comments section, urging the TikToker to refuse to resign from her job.

“They can fire you if they want you gone. you quitting is their way of avoiding paying you unemployment. because they don’t have a legit reason to fire,” one viewer commented.

“DO NOT QUIT LET THEM FIRE U I PROMISE YOU!” a second viewer wrote.

A third added, “don’t quit – let them fire you and apply for unemployment. You’ll still be able to look for another job and not have to jump into anything.”

A fourth said, “Girl we need an update, please tell us that you saw all of the replies that told you not to resign.”

In reply to that comment, Megs shared an update saying she did not resign from the job.

“I guess I’m going to take all of you guys’ advice because literally everyone in that video said ‘Do not resign. Make them fire you,'” Megs says. “I’ve never been fired before so that’s a little scary, but I trust you guys.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Megs via TikTok comment.