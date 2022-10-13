‘NOT FOR THE WEAK!’: Worker says working from home isn’t as cushy as it seems, sparking debate

After the pandemic made homeworking the new norm, up to six in 10 Americans work from home at least one day a week, while one in three American employees work remotely full-time. One of those full-time remote workers is TikToker Bianca Lashea (@kweenbee091), who opened up about her two years in a full-time work-from-home position in a TikTok.

“It don’t get no easier,” she says in the video, which was viewed over 40,000 times. “People think you’re gonna be sitting back, and I’ll be eating and stuff all day, but I’ll still be constantly taking call after call back-to-back because they’re not gonna stop.”

Lashea continues, “So yeah, it’s definitely convenient. Don’t get me wrong, … especially because I got kids but yeah, this work-from-home shit … I just be trying to make it entertaining and making videos and stuff for y’all to keep myself going, but when you work from home, it’s just like a whole different type of field.”

She adds that while working from home is “definitely convenient” if you have children, she “never sees anybody” and often struggles to separate her home life from her work life.

Some, in the comments section, disagreed with Lashea’s assessment.

“I think it depends on the person cuz I feel the exact opposite and I been working from home for 4 yrs. I dont take calls so that might be why to,” one pondered.

But many hit back against the stereotype that those working from home have it easy. “We still work, people think we don’t cause we at home,” one commenter said. “It’s very tiring too sometimes, if you don’t get out and do anything,” another added. “I hardly ever get dressed anymore.”

A third commenter added that working from home is “not for the weak,” while a fourth admitted that prolonged home working gave them social anxiety.

“The girls that get it, get it,” Lashea added in the comments. “Baby, don’t let these comments hype you up. It’s very seldom you find a WFH job taking ZERO calls.”

Lashea didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.