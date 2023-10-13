The variety of frozen pizza at the grocery store is pretty overwhelming now, but one chain in Wisconsin has made pizza its brand.

In a viral TikTok from a creator named Isabella (@interstellar_isbellar), which has more than 1.3 million views, she offers an expansive view of a Woodman’s Food Market’s pizza section, which appears to take up several aisles and features multiple brands.

“low-key feels like an art installation,” said one commenter.

“Can someone make an account and test each brand lol I want to see reviews,” asked another.

As Isabella pointed out in the comments, Woodman’s is an employee-owned Wisconsin chain, and “they have a lot of stuff but ESPECIALLY pizza.” Other commenters also sung the praises of Woodman’s food selection, and this isn’t the first TikTok about the frozen pizza section. It’s also not the first time Woodman’s has gone viral.

A frozen pizza section in Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/YDMOL4b7o3 — Michael Bradley 🍌 (@MikeBradleyMKE) October 13, 2022

But there are some reviews of the frozen pizzas now, like this one of a macaroni and cheese pizza.