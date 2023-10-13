Woodman's Markets frozen pizza section with caption ''I'll meet you in the frozen pizza section' but it's a Wisconsin grocery store'' (l) Woodman's Markets building with sign (c) Woodman's Markets frozen pizza section with caption ''I'll meet you in the frozen pizza section' but it's a Wisconsin grocery store'' (r)

‘How do you choose’: Wisconsin grocery store has hundreds of types of frozen pizza

If you're struggling to find a good selection of frozen pizza, you might want to find a Woodman's.

Posted on Oct 13, 2023   Updated on Oct 13, 2023, 10:21 am CDT

The variety of frozen pizza at the grocery store is pretty overwhelming now, but one chain in Wisconsin has made pizza its brand.

In a viral TikTok from a creator named Isabella (@interstellar_isbellar), which has more than 1.3 million views, she offers an expansive view of a Woodman’s Food Market’s pizza section, which appears to take up several aisles and features multiple brands.

“low-key feels like an art installation,” said one commenter.

“Can someone make an account and test each brand lol I want to see reviews,” asked another.

@interstellar_isabellar Maybe its just woodmans….maybe its wisconsin🧀🍕❤️ #wisconsin #frozenpizza ♬ original sound – bonnie ⛧

As Isabella pointed out in the comments, Woodman’s is an employee-owned Wisconsin chain, and “they have a lot of stuff but ESPECIALLY pizza.” Other commenters also sung the praises of Woodman’s food selection, and this isn’t the first TikTok about the frozen pizza section. It’s also not the first time Woodman’s has gone viral.

But there are some reviews of the frozen pizzas now, like this one of a macaroni and cheese pizza.

@elliotdeep Wisconsin doesnt play around with frozen pizza #woodmans #wisconsin #pizza #review ♬ original sound – Elliot Deep
*First Published: Oct 13, 2023, 10:20 am CDT

