‘White dress and red wine goes really well together’: Woman wears white to her sister’s wedding

A woman, her wedding dress, and her sister’s wedding are causing confusion and commotion on TikTok.

The Internet drama began after a TikToker known as Lev (@melissazzzzz) reacted to Anastasia’s (@ana_stasiaaaa) video, another content creator on TikTok. In the viral video, Lev is seen reacting to Anastasia showing off her outfit for her sister’s wedding. Anastasia shows the camera her long white dress with a black ribbon on the waist and a ruffled hem.

Anastasia then reveals she’s actually wearing her wedding dress, prompting a side eye from Lev.

“If “how I can make this about me” was a person,” Lev wrote in her video’s text overlay.

Lev’s video and reaction have garnered about 1.1 million views since being posted on Tuesday. Commenters have been upset over Anastasia breaking the hotly debated rule of avoiding wearing white to a wedding.

“White dress and red wine goes really well together,” one person wrote.

“The gasp I gasped when she said she was at her SISTER’S WEDDING,” another wrote.

Others, however, have come to Anastasia’s defense, explaining that Lev’s video was missing the context surrounding the dress scandal.

“The context is her sister asked her to wear it[,] it was on theme and she tailored it from its original state,” one person wrote.

“Her sister and her specifically worked this out, I get why everyones mad but this one is fine!!” another person wrote

“She really has to include the part where her sister okayed it. I was stressing,” another commented.

In Anastasia’s original dress video, in between comments shaming her for wearing a white dress, she shared that her sister, who’s her twin, specifically asked her to wear her own wedding dress.

“She asked me to!!” Anastasia wrote in response to comments.

Anastasia had also posted several other videos about her sister Francesca’s wedding back in October that highlighted the details of the wedding, including the black and white theme. In one video, she explained in more detail why she wore her wedding dress and how she had it tailored to remove the train to make it look less like a wedding dress.

“She gets full credit, it was her idea. She’s a queen and her black and white wedding was the chicest thing I’ve ever seen,” Anastasia says in her video.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lev and Anastasia via TikTok direct message.