‘I tipped like $2 on a $75 tab’: Buffalo Wild Wings customer says she received the ‘worst service she’s ever had’ in viral rant

A TikToker’s video about terrible service received at Buffalo Wild Wings has drawn over 3 million views as of Friday.

Posted by user Jenna Rion (@jennarion), the video includes a verbal disclaimer that she is coming into the situation from a background of having worked in the food and beverage industry for an extended period of time and that she understands that a certain amount of the situation was beyond the control of her server.

“I have never in my life tipped less than 20%, but I did tonight, and I tipped like $2 on a $75 tab,” she says in the video. “Let me tell you why. I’m not an asshole, to preface. I’m really not. I worked in food and beverage for like seven or eight years. I’ve worked at low-end restaurants, I’ve worked at really high-end restaurants, and I have worked my ass off. I also know that things are out of your control, like how busy it is, how busy the kitchen is, I understand that things are out of your control sometimes. This was beyond that. It was bad. This was the worst service I’ve ever had.”

The TikToker eats her boneless chicken wings as she says this, saying she had to eat them at home after sitting in the restaurant “for about two hours.”

After ordering two beers, one with a lime, and two waters, Rion says the party of two did not receive their waters in the first place, and waited over 30 minutes for their food order, which they had placed when they received their beers. Ultimately, their server never returned, and she says they had to get the waters from a bartender and flag down another server to ask about her food order.

“We sat there for an hour and fifteen minutes after he had gotten his food, and I had not gotten anything, the server had not come over there, at all, in this entire amount of time, and she came over finally, an hour and a half later, ‘so we’re ready to check out, do we want more beers?'” Rion says. “I was like, ‘I haven’t eaten yet, I haven’t gotten my food.’ Then she was like, ‘oh my gosh, I’m so sorry, let me check on that.'”

Rion says she then also asked for the check to be brought to the table as well, so they could pay for the order while she was eating. She claims after another 15 to 20 minutes, her food order comes out without the fries she had asked for, and that when they were brought out, the server threw them down on the table and ignored requests for any utensils. Eventually, they had to ask the host for to-go boxes and talk to the bartender about getting their check.

The Daily Dot has reached out to both Rion and Buffalo Wild Wings via email regarding the video.

Viewers said in the comments section that they had also had a wide variety of poor experiences at Buffalo Wild Wings.

“One time i never tipped bc they forgot we were there,” one commenter wrote.

“A bartender at BWW thought my ID was fake&confiscated it,” another user said. “I was w my parents. I was 22. I was also a bartender&know that they legally can’t take IDs.”

“I sat there for 2 hours with a group of friends,” a viewer wrote. “Only my food came out. I didn’t eat until they got theirs. Another hour went by & we all left.”