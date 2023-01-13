‘No breaks is 100% illegal’: Woman says she quit job on the first day after they wouldn’t give her breaks

A TikToker’s video sharing her experience of quitting over a lack of breaks on the first day of her job has drawn over 1.2 million views.

In the video, poster @croissantwoman says she was walked through her new job as a sales associate and the duties that came with it when she realized she was being given duties typically associated with a management position.

However, for a simple sales associate position, the creator told viewers that the responsibilities she was being given did not match up with the role. The Daily Dot has reached out to @croissantwoman via email regarding the video.

“If you have worked as a sales associate before, you know that is not your job,” she says in the clip. “A key holder is a person who does all of this. I said those are all key holder roles, are you sure I’m just being a sales associate? She goes, ‘yeah, no, sales associates do this, it’s what you’re supposed to be doing.”

Ultimately, it was not the duties she was expected to complete that caused her to quit on the spot, but the total lack of breaks.

“What got me was no breaks,” she says. “That means I work eight-hour shifts, and because I’m the only one in the store the entire shift, I get no breaks. It’s not just today, it’s for everybody. We don’t get breaks. I didn’t eat lunch today.”

The Canadian poster is entitled to a 30-minute break for every five consecutive hours of work, under the country’s labor laws.

Viewers immediately recognized that the TikToker is entitled to breaks, and were heavily critical of a retailer that would violate these regulations.

“No breaks is 100% illegal,” one commenter wrote.

“Much hate to the company,” another user said. “No break is illegal. Them trying to pass manager duties as a min wage job. They know what they are doing.”

“You did the right thing imo. but more importantly you did the right thing for you,” another viewer wrote. “also this company is bs. go you.”