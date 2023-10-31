woman with caption 'changed the age range on my hinge from 60-100 and these audios are sending me' (l) hand holding phone with Hinge on screen (c) Hinge dating profile with man's image and audio (r)

‘What’s Bill’s Number’: Women shares hilarious audio after changing Hinge age settings

'Men are the same at age 20 as they are at age 60.'

Posted on Oct 30, 2023

The power of Hinge is available for all ages.

@a.rose95 on TikTok posted a video on Oct. 16 showcasing some questionable voice responses from profiles on Hinge after setting the age range for potential matches to people 60 to 100 years old. 

The video currently has 6.6 million views. The video garnered so much popularity that the creator Amargo made two follow-ups with similar content. 

@a.rose95

do you want a part 2????

♬ Funny – Gold-Tiger

“I came up with the idea to change my settings because I wanted to see how different age groups respond to the voice prompts that hinge gives you,” Amargo told the Daily Dot in an email. “I’m in a very happy relationship so it was just for fun!”

From funny to scandalous, the men she encountered had a lot to say. 

“Hi my name is Buck and you know what I like to do…” a man named Buck audibly said on his profile in response to the prompt, “Let’s break the ice by…”

Buck drew attention from TikTok commenters who remarked on his assertiveness.

“Buck said, ‘You know why I’m here,’” one person said.

Bill, showcasing a dapper suit in his profile picture, decided to take a more wholesome approach. 

“Just be you,” Bill said when responding to the prompt asking for the key to his heart. “I won’t try to change you because that’s not my job. If you want to change, you change.” 

Bill’s reply made him another crowd favorite the comment section praised, with individuals saying they’d let him take them out to dinner. 

But not everyone was convinced of Bill’s sweetness.

“Bill ain’t foolin’ me,” another user added. “He’s saying I’m not telling YOU to change, so you’re sure as hell better not expect me to change.”

Delighted at the positive response the video has gotten, Amargo said she’s happy the video brought smiles to so many faces. 

According to Roast, Hinge has about 23 million registered users. The app is mainly occupied by millennials or Gen Z daters with the average user being 25 years old.

But Amargo said men’s maturity levels are similar no matter the age.

“Men are the same at age 20 as they are at age 60,” she said. “I got that comment so many times.”

*First Published: Oct 30, 2023, 10:29 pm CDT

