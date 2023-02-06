‘I’m so sick of going places and kids are just everywhere screaming’: Woman calls for ‘adult-only’ suburbs, sparking debate

A TikToker proposes a childless suburb for other adults like her who are tired of sharing their space with kids, sparking debate in the comments.

In the video posted by Baby Soja (@soybabie__) on Jan. 28, she complains that kids were swimming in the lap lane at her community pool, suggesting that someone open an “adults-only suburb.”

“I’m so sick of going places and kids are just everywhere screaming, and I just have to put up with it,” she says in the clip. “I just feel like for people like me that are evil and hate kids, we should have our own suburb where we can just be quiet and undisturbed.”

The caption reads, “I know im evil but theyre SO loud please i want peace and quiet are there adults only pools in Melbourne??”

The video has reached over 369,000 views as of Feb. 6, with commenters debating the ethics of her idea.

“As a parent of two small children, I completely understand what you’re saying and respect that childfree people need space too,” one user wrote.

“Unfortunately I think that would be considered age discrimination, I agree with you tho,” another said.

“It’s called retirement home, many of them in Florida however there are quite expensive to live in,” a third added.

Others criticized Baby Soja for being vocally anti-kid, reminding her that she “was a kid once.”

“Its not the kids fault!! its their parents not parenting … I would never understand people hating children,” a commenter said.

In a follow-up video, Baby Soja clarified that her original video was an “off-the-cuff joke.”

“So many people pressed in the comments like [sorry] that some people don’t want to be around kids 24/7,” she wrote in the caption. “I’m not saying kids shouldn’t be allowed at the pool it’d just be nice if there were more places that were JUST for adults to enjoy and that includes parents wanting a break from their kids too chillll.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Baby Soja via email.