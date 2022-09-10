Wing Stop worker in boxers after hours putting on clear garbage bag (l) Wing-Stop building with sign (c) Wing Stop worker after hours wearing boxers and clear garbage bag (r)

mcrvlife/Shutterstock @brilz_0siris/TikTok (Licensed)

‘What the hell?’: Wingstop worker recorded working in underwear and plastic bag after hours

'They make us do that.'

Charlotte Colombo 

Charlotte Colombo

IRL

Posted on Sep 10, 2022   Updated on Sep 10, 2022, 8:55 am CDT

A TikToker recently went viral after capturing a strange situation behind the Wingstop counter after hours.

Creator @brilz_0siris stumbles across a closed Wingstop location to find a lone employee, in a video that has amassed over 6.6 million views.

“I had to record this,” he explains, as the clip, which is filmed outside the window of a Wingstop, appears to show an employee stripped to his underwear and covering himself in a plastic bag.

“What the hell?” @brilz_0siris exclaims, “What the fuck is he doing after hours though?” he added, noting that it was after 3am.

@brilz_0siris #viral #fyp #fypツ #wingstop #chicago #wtf ♬ Super Freaky Girl – Nicki Minaj

In the comments, alleged Wingstop employees explained that this was actually a fairly normal practice and that there was a reason behind this.

“He’s cleaning and he didn’t want his only uniform the company gave him to mess up,” one wrote. “Give this man a raise.”

Another added, “They make us do that. All the restaurants do the same. You just never seen it.”

A third commenter added, “It’s wing fryer cleaning night. That grease is serious. I get it.”

However, others were more skeptical about the reasons for the Wingstop employee’s get-up.

“He’s about to go Dexter on somebody,” one commenter joked, referencing the TV series about a serial killer.

“Better question is what are you doing outside of Wingstop at 3:43am?” another asked.

The Daily Dot reached out to @brilz_0siris via TikTok comment.

Share this article
*First Published: Sep 10, 2022, 8:54 am CDT

Charlotte Colombo

Charlotte is a chronically online culture journalist with bylines in outlets like Insider, Rolling Stone, Dazed, VICE, and The Independent.

Charlotte Colombo
 