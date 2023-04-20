‘Last year they wrote “Happy Birthday Eid”‘: Whole Foods baker writes ‘happy birthday’ on Ramadan cake

In a viral TikTok video, a woman shares that a Whole Foods baker wrote “happy birthday” on a Ramadan cake in an apparent misunderstanding of the Muslim holy month.

In the video, Mahwish Raja (@mahwishraja) opens a cake box that reveals a vanilla-frosted cake decorated with mixed berries. In blue frosting are the words, “Happy Birthday Ramadan Mubarak.” The video has received 2.7 million views since it was posted last month.

“She did the assignment, but did not understand the assignment,” Raja replied in the comments under her video.

Ramadan, which lasts from March 22 to April 20, is one of the holiest months in the Islamic calendar. For 30 days, Muslims abstain from drinking and eating during daylight hours and participate in spiritual reflection and prayer.

According to Al Jazeera, the greeting “Ramadan Mubarak” translates to “blessed Ramadan” and is used to usher in the holy month.

Non-Muslims who don’t celebrate Ramadan might have misconceptions about the Islamic holiday. Last year, the Muslim Vibe debunked 26 myths about Ramadan. For instance, not all Muslims must fast during this month-long celebration. Women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or menstruating can fast at different times. Young children and older adults can avoid fasting as well.

Ignorance about Ramadan can also result in situations like the one Raja experienced with her cake.

“The way I got this exact cake w Ramadan Mubarak on it today…” user Hira Mustafa (@lookwhoshira) shared.

“Last year they wrote ‘Happy Birthday Eid’ on my cake,” another user wrote.

