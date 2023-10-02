‘Not the floating egg’: Woman shares why you should never wear a white hijab for a passport photo

A woman shares the problem with wearing a white hijab for her passport photo– her hijab blended in with the background, leaving only her face in the photo.

In a TikTok posted Sept. 28, user Izzy (@preeyonce) shared her hilarious passport photo mishap. Responding to a stitch by user Sagal Jama (@sagszn) in which she shows off her new passport photo in an all black oufit with a black hijab, Izzy shares her own passport photo. She slowly moves away to reveal the photo– having worn all white with a white hijab to have her photo taken, all that can be seen is her face on a solid white background.

“Never wear a white hijab guys…” she wrote in the video’s caption.

By Monday, Izzy’s video had 11.9 million views.

Many commenters could not help but laugh at Izzy’s predicament, sharing their sympathy.

“Well it’s definitely a headshot……” one user wrote.

“Maybe my passport photo isn’t that bad after all,” another shared. “Sorrows… prayers..”

Izzy is far from the first to have a botched passport photo.

In a story from 2017, a woman found that after getting her passport photo taken at Costco, the finished result was badly distorted, giving her an elongated forehead and “conehead” appearance.

TikTok user Katie (@katiefiore898) shared her own experience with a botched passport photo. She arrived to have her photo taken with her hair up in a bun, and was told that her bun was too large for the photo. The solution? To crop it out entirely, making it look as if she had a very short haircut.

Izzy was able to find humor in the experience, comparing herself to the music video for Lady Gaga’s “Applause” in the caption of a followup video joking about the situation. In a comment, she wrote “They will write about me in the history books I fear.”

