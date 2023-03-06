‘They was still making us take orders’: Whataburger worker tells drive-thru customer the store is getting robbed

A viral TikTok video showing two friends going through a Whataburger drive-thru has a twist—it appears to be documenting a robbery in progress.

The video came courtesy of creator K (@ksuxtoes) and has nearly a million views and more than 216,000 likes after a single day on the platform. The tags on the video indicate that the robbery happened at one of two Destin, Florida Whataburger locations, though there’s no more specific information about which of the two locations it happened at.

In the clip, the driver orders food at the drive-thru while K hams it up for a selfie video. But then, about nine seconds in the driver asks a question and receives an alarmingly casual response.

After completing the order, the driver of the car calls out, “Are you all getting robbed?”

Then, after a strange sound interrupts the video, the drive-thru worker responds with a simple, weary, “Yeah.”

Commenters responded with their own reflections about the fast-food chain. A number of commenters perked up about spicy ketchup, a Whataburger condiment with legendary status among those in the know. However, many commenters went straight to the robbery and how it added to Whataburger’s wild reputation.

“As someone who worked at Whataburger, this is probably the same ‘yeah’ as you’d get from a manager,” one recalled.

Another noted, “Whataburger after midnight is a fever dream.”

Adding to the chain’s after-dark lore, another claimed, “Me and my sister were in the Whataburger drive-thru the other night and one of their employees got hit by a car right in front of the store.”

Yet another claimed to be a veteran of Whataburger robberies, saying, “Used to work night shifts at Whataburger in high school. We got robbed twice in a year.”

One sympathized, “Does no one realize how sad it is that they still have to work the drive-thru while literally getting robbed?”

Apparently, the “life goes on” ethos displayed at the Whataburger location doesn’t extend only to that particular chain. One commenter came in, remembering, “After these guys tried to rob the McDonald’s I worked at, they was still making us take orders.”

But another commenter, claiming to be working at a Coyote Ugly across the street from the 101 Harbor Boulevard location, testified, “I know exactly what happened; that’s crazy. I was dancing on the bar watching it through the window.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and Whataburger via the website portal on its public relations page.