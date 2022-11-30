‘Did they send you a Buzzfeed quiz??’: TikToker shares ‘weird’ personality assessment from job application

Taking personality assessments can sometimes be difficult for job applicants, but one TikToker says the assessment she had to take simply didn’t make sense.

The TikToker (@ggingervitis) shared some of the weird questions on the assessment in a TikTok video that now has over 13,000 views. She says she was instructed to “go with her gut” and choose the first answer that came to mind during the assessment.

In the video, the TikToker shows her laptop screen with the personality assessment displayed. The first prompt showed a stock photo of a woman eyeing a plate of cupcakes. The photo was captioned “Resist Temptation,” and the TikToker had the choice of answering “me” or “not me.”

“First of all, I have a huge fucking problem with this: resist temptation,” the TikToker says with a sigh. “Food’s morally neutral.”

The next prompt in the personality assessment showed a photo of a soup kitchen with the caption “Soup Kitchen.” Again, the TikToker could answer “me” or “not me.”

“What does that mean?” the TikToker asks, clearly confused by the prompt. “Are they asking do I volunteer at soup kitchens? Am I a soup kitchen? Do I participate in soup kitchens? What are they asking? That’s not even a question.”

The third prompt that the TikToker shared showed a photo of a plate of octopus and vegetables. It was captioned “New Experiences” with the option to select “me” or “not me.” Once again, the TikToker was baffled by the unclear question.

“Like I’m down for new experiences, but I won’t eat octopus,” she says.

The TikToker adds that the personality assessment included about 50 similarly confusing questions, and completion was required in order to submit her application. She says it was the “weirdest” assessment she has ever had to take for a job.

The TikToker wasn’t the only one confused by the assessment. Several viewers echoed her thoughts in the video’s comments.

“IM SO CONFUSED,” one viewer commented in all caps.

“Those… aren’t questions? how are you supposed to know what answer they want?” another viewer asked. In reply to the comment, the TikTok creator wrote, “my thoughts exactly! It’s so frustrating. I want them to interview me just so I can tell them what an awful application process they have.”

“Did they send you a Buzzfeed quiz??” another viewer joked.

Some users said hiring companies should stop using personality assessments in the first place.

“Many companies (but not enough) realized these were pointless and figured out nothing. sadly, some people still think they actually work,” one user said.

Another wrote, “It’s insane that we’ve evolved from space dust into conscious miracles of life, over billions of years, and now our livelihood depends on this lol.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.