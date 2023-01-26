‘Why does it feel like you stumbled on one of the secrets of the universe’: TikToker shares how to see if company is planning layoffs via ‘WARN notices’

Today it seems that layoffs are happening left and right, particularly in the tech and media world. And for those getting laid off, it’s pretty much a given that ample notice would’ve been appreciated.

Well, one TikToker is letting people know there is a way to get such notice and not be ambushed by employers.

In a recent video, TikTok user Gabby (@corporatequitter) talks to viewers about the WARN Act. WARN stands for Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification. The federal labor law, which went into effect in 1988, is intended to “ensure advance notice in cases of qualified plant closings and mass layoffs,” according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

“So with all the layoffs and all the shit going on and you want to know ‘Oh am I going to get laid off too?’ I just recently discovered there’s something called WARN notices,” Gabby said in her video.

She showed viewers a list of notices from Texas and New York, which are easily accessible on state-run websites. On the WARN notices, it shows the date in which layoffs will occur and the total number of employees being laid off.

Under the WARN Act, employers have to provide at least a 60-day notice of a mass layoff if they employ 100 or more people and they are laying off at least 50 employees that make up 33% of the employer’s active workforce. Several states also have laws similar to the WARN Act, according to the payroll company OnPay.

Recently, Twitter was accused of violating the WARN Act amid mass layoffs in November. However, the company has said it will ensure that it complies with federal and state laws and that employees are paid proper wages and benefits, Bloomberg Law reports. A similar lawsuit was previously brought against Tesla Inc.

“For those of people who are still working in corporate, cause I’m not a corporate person anymore, I want to know if you got your layoff slip,” Gabby said in her video to viewers. “Because if not, it’s showing it in this fucking system.”

Some commenters said that despite what seems to be the law’s good intentions, their employers have found ways around it.

“It’s only for 50+ employees being laid off. My company specifically lays off 40-45 [people] each time to not have the act involved,” one commenter said.

Others thanked Gabby for bringing the law to their attention.

“Wow! Thank you for this. So incredibly helpful shared with some friends,” another commenter said.

“Why does it feel like you stumbled on one of the secrets of the universe,” another person noted.

