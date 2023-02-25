‘At least its same pay’: Walmart worker says he was moved to door greeting after low performance

A Walmart employee’s video about being moved to door greeting after poor performance in their previous position has drawn over 177,000 views on TikTok as of Saturday.

The five-second video shared by @stridenttugboat includes a text overlay communicating that he had been moved to the position. In his caption, he states that his pay remained the same.

In a conversation with the Daily Dot, the poster said they were initially unhappy with the change, but was happy to learn that it would not come with a reduction to their hourly rate.

“At first it was unwelcoming then I told my people lead that I can only be part time and she was fine with it,” @stridenttugboat said via Instagram direct message.

As for the reaction from viewers, he said there was an overwhelming amount of support.

“Was freaking unexpected, to be honest with you,” he said. “I love everyone for the support on it.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart via the grocery chain’s media contact form regarding the video.

Hundreds of viewers commented on the video, with several roasting the poster over their new job title.

“How they give you the same job they give 80-year-old grandmas,” one commenter wrote.

“Senior citizen job damn how low was the performance,” another commenter wrote.

“How you low performance at Walmart,” a commenter wrote.

Others shared that they had similarly been shifted around at their jobs due to low performance, although it is unclear how performance is defined for employees.

“They moved me to cart pusher I didn’t mind though they let me keep my 15$ an hour,” one commenter wrote.

“Sam’s club moved me to Overnight when I worked for them a decade ago,” another commenter wrote. “Manager didn’t like me lol.”

“Bro I used to stock in the salesroom but now i work in the backroom binning all the pallets,” a commenter wrote. “I like it bc im by myself but they say im fast.”