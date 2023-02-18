‘I’ve done it for so many people’: Former Walmart worker shares hack to get items for cheaper in store

A TikTok user who claims they previously worked at Walmart is urging customers to try this price-saving “hack” whenever they purchase items that are nearing their expiration dates.

User Cam (@softscorpio) posted a clip where she states that every Walmart employee has the ability to adjust the prices on soon-to-expire items. She says shoppers just need to stand firm in their request for an adjustment, stating that it’s store policy for the chain to offer these discounts.

Cam states Walmart customers can receive discounted prices on products that are approaching their sell-by dates, and that there’s nothing stopping any employee in the store from keying in these markdowns.

“I just wanna let you know as a former Walmart employee take the picture of the date, take the picture of the product, and take a picture of the price tag, take it up to a manager—doesn’t even have to be a manager, someone at self-checkout can actually do this for you,” she advises.

Cam adds that as a former worker she “overrid prices 24/7” before continuing with her hack.

“Take a picture, you can even bring the price tag and the product take it up there and they’ll discount it for you,” she says. “They’ll probably give it to you for like a fucking dollar. 100% guarantee. I promise you. I’ve done it for so many people managers have done it for people. People are just fucking stingy now.”

While it’s difficult to believe everything that you hear on the internet, Cam seems thoroughly convinced that this approach will work as she claims she’s processed tons of discounts for customers herself while employed at Walmart.

She also put in some tips for customers who might meet resistance from other Walmart employees.

“They might argue with you but just keep reminding the employee / manager that they’re the ones breaking walmart policy,” she wrote in the caption. “I’ve seen managers try to not lower prices & I would back customers up saying ‘but you know this is a policy, right?'”

Inflation has resulted in astronomical price hikes for food in both grocery stores and restaurants according to the USDA.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart via email and Cam via TikTok comment for further comment.

Viewers who saw her clip were interested in taking advantage of the offer, with many of them asking how they could go about securing discounted prices of their own.

“What do you say to get the discount?” one TikToker asked.

Others who said they worked for the chain corroborated what Cam said in the video, with one user writing, “no fr I worked there for like a month I gave so many discounts!! just ask us nobody who works there enjoys walmart.”

As one other user wrote, giving discounts on items that will be tossed out soon just makes sense economically. “Might as well make 20% of the item than 0% when it’s in the dumpster,” they wrote.

However, other Walmart customers and employees remarked that their respective stores were reluctant to dole out price adjustments willingly, suggesting Cam’s experience may not be a universal one.

“I think this is [Your Mileage May Vary] because my Walmart and a few around me wouldn’t. (ex walmart too),” one commenter said.

Another remarked, “back when i worked at walmart they would never do that :( the most they would give for literally anything was 10% off and said that policy.”