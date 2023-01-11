‘Y’all got me f*cked up’: Walmart worker cusses out managers over loudspeakers before quitting

A TikTok user claimed that she cussed out her Walmart managers over the loudspeakers right before quitting.

In a video uploaded to TikTok, user Trinity (@trinityhazellll) shows video footage of her making an announcement to her managers before she supposedly ran out the door.

As of Wednesday morning, Trinity’s video had over 105,000 views.

@trinityhazellll They had me so fd up😂😂 man 2020 was so fun I wonder what my boy victor doing ♬ WTF I Want – Megan Thee Stallion

This job can “suck my dick,” Trinity says before picking up the microphone and making her PSA.

“Attention all Walmart associates: Kevin, you thought you was funny. You are a bitch. Fuck this silly, small, dirty-ass Walmart,” she says. “Y’all got me fucked up thinking I’m finna pay shit back. Eat my pussy from the back and all y’all managers can suck my ass, except Victor.”

Trinity clarified via the video’s caption that the incident occurred in 2020. She also said in the comments that she’s now “banned from Walmart” following her actions. “They had me so fd up,” she wrote. “Many 2020 was so fun I wonder what my boy Victor doing.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart via website contact form and Trinity via TikTok comment. As of publication, it was unclear both how—and whether—Walmart responded or why Trinity decided to call out her bosses.

Several commenters, however, seemed to find humor in the way Trinity decided to leave the company. Many also questioned what Victor had done in order to get exempt from her ire.

“Lmfaoooooo if I was a customer hearing this I would be so weak,” said one commenter.

“THIS IS HOW I QUIT WALMART TOO LMAO,” a second user wrote.

“Lmao IK Victor was happy,” added another viewer. “He the goat.”