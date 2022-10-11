‘It’s one of the most toxic places to work’: USPS worker says they’re hiring—and employees can make $67,000 a year, sparking debate

A United States Postal Service worker shared a callout to TikTok, informing viewers that his job is hiring. But the video sparked a debate when he said he makes $67,000 per year.
The worker, Lukas (@lukasthegiant), says in a recently shared video that the post office is hiring. He claims that workers start at $20 per hour but have the potential to earn more than that. When post office workers work more than eight hours per day, they make “time and a half” of their hourly pay, he says. When they work more than 10 hours per day, they earn double their pay.
In total, if a USPS worker takes advantage of overtime, they’ll likely work 55 hours per week, Lukas says. At that rate, he claims they’ll make about $67,000 per year.
“So, I can’t stress this enough. The post office is hiring,” Lukas says in his video. “We need help, especially in my post office.”
As of Tuesday, Lukas’ video reached about 671,000 views on TikTok. Viewers had mixed reactions. Several said that post office workers have to put up with a “toxic” work environment.
“And it’s one of the most toxic places to work. A relative of mine tells the most horrifying stories of working there,” one viewer commented.
“you can make good money at the post office but there is no work-life balance and it is such a toxic work environment,” another user argued.
Other alleged post office workers offered their two cents.
“rural carrier here.. I give you city carriers ALOT of credit…I couldn’t do it….glad I’m rural,” one user said.
“Yeah and 7 days a week and average 11 hours lol I’ve been there done that for 7 years,” another user wrote.
An ex-worker commented, “Most people can’t handle a post office job. Was rural carrier for 26 yrs.”
Working conditions aside, some viewers also added that $20 per hour “isn’t that much” anyway.
The Daily Dot reached out to the USPS via email and to Lukas via TikTok comment.