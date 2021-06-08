Video shows FedEx employee carelessly dropping package, USPS courier fixing delivery

A home security camera caught footage of a United States Postal Service employee rescuing a package left by a FedEx courier, and Twitter users are disgusted.

YouTuber Gabe White, who has about 2,500 subscribers, posted the video footage with the caption, “Shoutout to our USPS driver for moving all the packages out of the rain.”

The video shows the FedEx courier walk up to the homeowner’s porch, drop a package down, turn around, and walk away without stopping.

One user commented, “The woman gravity dropping the package couldn’t scream any louder ‘I don’t give a shit!'”

The next cut of the video shows rain pouring down on the porch and the package. A USPS driver with another delivery runs up the driveway to deliver a package, then picks up the FedEx package and moves it out of the downpour. In his caption, White clarified that none of his packages were damaged, and his video was “simply showing different approaches to deliveries.”

One twitter user said, “This is EXACTLY why I only use UPS.”

Another said, “If I see you drop my package off like this, I’m slapping you.”

One user tweeted USPS to give the courier a raise and called for FedEx to fire their employee.

Joseph Miner, FedEx senior communications specialist, said in an email that “the behavior depicted in the video is unacceptable and inconsistent with the professionalism FedEx Ground service providers demonstrate every day in safely and securely delivering millions of packages to our customers.”

“We are committed to treating our customers’ shipments with the utmost care and are taking appropriate steps to investigate this matter.”

USPS did not respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment by the time of publication.