‘They literally could’ve killed us’: U.S. Marshalls point guns at woman and newborn after allegedly storming the wrong apartment

A viral TikTok video shows alleged U.S. Marshals aiming guns at the door of a woman while she was inside with her infant.

The law enforcement officials allegedly went to the wrong apartment.

TikToker @yungkadaa, who goes by KatalinaLee or Kadalee online, shared the video on Saturday, and it’s been viewed thousands of times. The video has also been shared by other TikTokers, garnering tens of thousands of views.

“When the U.S. Marshals show up to your house and rush you and your newborn baby out, running all through your home telling you they know you are lying and you’re hiding someone in there just to find out they’re at the wrong apartment,” she wrote in the text overlay of the video.

“I’m no cop but I feel like the first thing I would’ve done is checked the apartment number,” she added.

“Me and my newborn baby had guns pointed at us from every direction and they were at the wrong place im shaking they literally could’ve killed us,” she wrote in the caption of the clip.

https://www.tiktok.com/@yungkadaa/video/7021965604194176262?

The video, which was recorded via her Ring camera, starts with two apparent law enforcement officials, one wearing a “police” vest, approaching her door. They both point their guns at the door.

“Open the door!” one of them yells.

Kadalee, her voice trembling, tells them that she’s putting her dog in the cage; the dog is barking from inside the apartment.

“Hands up!” says one of the officers. “We know he’s in there.”

Kadalee tells them there is nobody there.

The officers remain standing with their guns pointed at her door.

“We’re gonna shoot, coming in,” says one officer. “Come on out!”

The video then cuts to another scene, which appears to be a bit later. Kadalee is outside the apartment, at the far end of the outdoor hallway, holding her baby. She is crying and is accompanied by an officer, while another is seen via the Ring camera in front of her door.

“Come on, U.S. Marshals come through the door!” one officer with a gun screams. “Hands up!”

Kadalee cries and tries to explain that no one is inside the house.

The video cuts to another portion of the incident, which shows four officers walking down the stairs as Kadalee, still crying, returns to her door.

In another part of the video, the officers don’t appear to be looking for anyone in Kadalee’s apartment and have seemingly let her go.

“You guys entered the wrong apartment!” Kadalee breaks down. The officers don’t acknowledge her claim.

Kadalee did not respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comments.

Viewers are furious, with many expressing their frustration that the officers seemingly left so nonchalantly and without an apology.

“They were preparing to open fire on a mother and child,” one user alleged.

“The way they just walked away like nothing,” another said.

“They didnt even say sorry or apologize for being at the wrong house?!!? How are they just going to assume ur who they are looking for!” a third wrote.

Many encouraged Kadalee to “sue them for emotional distress.”

“Now the actual person they were looking for might [have] gotten away with their negligence,” one user said.

“This bs needs to stop,” another wrote. “They are way out of line and need to be held accountable.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the U.S. Marshals and will update the report if it responds.