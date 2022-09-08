‘This job is not my craft. This job just pays my bills’: Worker says it’s weird when managers expect young people to take their jobs seriously, sparking debate

One young worker is calling out unrealistic expectations some managers place on young people to do more than they’re required at work.

In a video posted to TikTok, Lynese (@ssharkkbait) comments on how managers expect young people to take their jobs seriously.

“This job is not my craft,” she says. “This job just pays my bills. This job is not my life. I’m here, I do my job, I go the fuck home. What more could you want?”

“No [because] the job [doesn’t] even pay enough for the bills lmfaoo,” one commenter said, to which, to which Lynese replied: “It barely be making the cut.”

Lynese didn’t specify in the video what type of job she was talking about, but the some of the hashtags she captioned the video with—#officelife and #officejobsbelike—give an indication as countless videos with the hashtag shows people complaining about office work and corporate jobs.

“It’s kinda sad [because] it is their life and they just cannot fathom it not holding as much importance in our lives,” one commenter said about managers’ outlooks on jobs.

“I refuse to be bald and [out of] shape [because] of stress over a job that can’t even pay me enough or treat me equally,” another commenter said.

The pandemic has led to what’s become known as the “Great Resignation.” Workers have quit their jobs at record rates, citing low pay, little flexibility, and a lack of advancement opportunities.

In 2021, younger adults aged 18-29 and people with lower incomes were more likely to quit their job, according to Pew Research Center. Even before the pandemic, young workers have increasingly been pushing back on obsessive work culture and requesting greater work-life balance, the New York Times reports.

