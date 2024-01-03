An Uber driver helped a passenger who was drunk and locked out of her home get inside by communicating with her friend via Ring camera.

In a TikTok posted yesterday, Allie (@yo.bih.allie) shows Ring camera footage of her Uber driver helping her get into her home. The driver is heard talking with her friend and describing the situation.

“She is not wearing any clothes,” the driver says. Allie is shown standing outside in a tank top without a jacket. “She is little bit drunk, too.”

Allie’s friend then guides the driver to a lockbox with a spare key in it.

“The Ring has seen things,” Allie wrote in her video’s caption. On Wednesday, Allie’s video had almost 3 million views.

Many commenters on Allie’s video remarked on how generous her Uber driver was for helping her.

“This is actually so kind,” one commenter wrote. “He was looking out for her.”

“Pure dad energy,” another said.

“I would like a Venmo to send this man an extra tip,” a commenter said.

Other laughed at the driver’s description of Allie, and shared their own helpful Uber driver stories.

“My Uber driver carried me inside my house one time,” a commenter said.

“I lost my key when I was out and my Uber driver let me stand on his shoulders so I could get up to my balcony,” another shared.

