‘Please say y’all were at least sober’: Traveler came back from boat trip to find her hostel had burned down

A travel vlogger left her hostel for the day to attend a boat party, and when she returned, the building had burned down.

In a TikTok posted on Sunday, Portuguese traveler Mafalda Vidigal (@mafaldavidigal) shows bits of clothes and a bed frame with burn markings on them. She says that after attending a boat party in Guatamala, she returned to her hostel to find that it had burned down.

“[I] don’t have a piece of clothing to [my] name,” Vidigal wrote in her video’s overlay text. “Let alone a passport to go home.”

On Thursday, Vidigal’s video had almost 19 million views.

In follow up TikToks, Vidigal says that she left her passport at the hostel because she didn’t want it to fall in the water on the boat—a choice she now regrets—and that she is thrifting a whole new wardrobe. She also updated viewers on Thursday saying that she got temporary identification from an embassy.

“At least we didn’t have to pack because that’s literally everything we own,” Vidigal says in a TikTok, showing a small shopping bag full of items.

Commenters on Vidigal’s viral video were stunned by her predicament.

“Standing in a bikini inside your recently burned down hotel room is really a vibe I never want to experience,” @standardstefan commented.

“Please say y’all were at least sober,” @gabbssss011 wrote. “I cannot imagine being wasted and having to deal with this.”

“I’m not even there but the stress is killing me,” @technogirl21 commented.