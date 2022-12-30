woman holding bin at TJ Maxx caption 'When the line is too long at TJ Maxx' (l) TJ Maxx sign on building (c) woman putting items inside of black bin at TJ Maxx with caption 'When the line is too long at TJ Maxx' (r)

Helen89/Shutterstock @taylorannewingate/TikTok (Licensed)

‘As a TJ Maxx employee, we absolutely hate when people do this’: T.J. Maxx customer hides items in storage bin when lines are long so she can come back to purchase later

'Please don't do this to us.'

Lauren Castro 

Lauren Castro

IRL

Posted on Dec 30, 2022

In a viral video with over 8.5 million views, TikTok user Taylor Anne Wingate (@taylorannewingate) shared a Christmas hack for avoiding long lines at department stores like T.J. Maxx. 

“When the line is too long at TJ Maxx,” the video’s overlay text reads. 

Wingate shows a woman grabbing an organizational bin from a shelf and stuffing clothes inside. She places the bin back on the shelf so that she can presumably come back to the store when it was not as busy and checkout. 

“Last minute Christmas shopping did not go as planned,” she adds in the caption.

@taylorannewingate Last minute Christmas shopping did not go as planned ##lastminutechristmasshopping##christmas##christmasshopping ♬ Sleigh Ride – Leroy Anderson

However, store employees begged people to ignore the advice. Users who claimed to have worked at T.J. Maxx shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“As an employee- we can hold your items until the end of the day. Please don’t do this to us. We already want to die with the long lines,” one user said.

“As a TJ Maxx employee, we absolutely hate when people do this. You can put stuff on hold,” another commented.

“My favorite is finding these and putting them back knowing it’s gonna upset them when they come back and it’s gone,” a third user said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Wingate and T.J. Maxx via email.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Dec 30, 2022, 12:19 pm CST

Lauren Castro

Lauren Castro is a reporter based in Austin, Texas.

Lauren Castro
 