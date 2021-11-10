McDonald's customer buys ice for store.

‘Leave them poor workers alone’: TikToker brings ice to McDonald’s workers so they can make him a frappé

'Not corporate approved.'

Published Nov 10, 2021   Updated Nov 10, 2021, 2:32 pm CST

In a TikTok posted on Sunday, @sovath1738 said that the McDonald’s store he and his friend went to “didn’t have ice for a frappe.”

“So we got them some,” he wrote in the overlay text of the video, which by Wednesday had over 212,000 views.

After buying ice from a standalone machine in a parking lot and bringing it to the McDonald’s store, the staff members poured it into the frappé machine.

The video sparked a debate in the comments about the pair’s actions.

Some thought that @sovath1738 should not have gotten involved in the store’s inventory.

“Leave them poor workers alone,” wrote @reginnald.

“[They’re] not supposed to use that,” because a customer provided it, wrote @xfrostyxxx. “Not corporate approved.”

Others applauded @sovath1738 for taking matters into his own hands.

“Not all [heroes] wear capes,” commented @max69xxx69xx.

“I just know they used the no ice excuse and y’all just rocked up with that,” wrote @itsenatag. “Y’all rocked up with that and gave em no choice but to make it.”

“Frappe better be free,” commented @user1836099920315.

The Daily Dot reached out to McDonald’s and @sovath1738.

*First Published: Nov 10, 2021, 1:40 pm CST

Tricia Crimmins is a journalist and comedian based in New York City. She is studying at Columbia Journalism School and writes for Moment magazine and Columbia News Service. Previously, she has written for Mashable, Complex Networks, and the Lewiston Sun Journal.

