In a TikTok posted on Sunday, @sovath1738 said that the McDonald’s store he and his friend went to “didn’t have ice for a frappe.”

“So we got them some,” he wrote in the overlay text of the video, which by Wednesday had over 212,000 views.

After buying ice from a standalone machine in a parking lot and bringing it to the McDonald’s store, the staff members poured it into the frappé machine.

The video sparked a debate in the comments about the pair’s actions.

Some thought that @sovath1738 should not have gotten involved in the store’s inventory.

“Leave them poor workers alone,” wrote @reginnald.

“[They’re] not supposed to use that,” because a customer provided it, wrote @xfrostyxxx. “Not corporate approved.”

Others applauded @sovath1738 for taking matters into his own hands.

“Not all [heroes] wear capes,” commented @max69xxx69xx.

“I just know they used the no ice excuse and y’all just rocked up with that,” wrote @itsenatag. “Y’all rocked up with that and gave em no choice but to make it.”

“Frappe better be free,” commented @user1836099920315.

