‘People don’t know hospitals are haunted or what?’: Hospital worker says footprints appeared on floor right after she mopped

A hospital house cleaner on TikTok claims she saw footprints appear on the floor seconds after she mopped it, but viewers are divided on whether the story is evidence of hauntings or an easily explainable situation.

Adriana, or @adriana.1113 on the platform, shared video footage of the bare footprints as well as a shot of the shoes on her own feet. As of Wednesday, the TikTok reached 723,000 views and 53,200 likes.

Some viewers were quick to label the room, or maybe the entire hospital, haunted.

“So people don’t know hospitals are haunted or what?” one viewer commented on the video.

Several viewers shared accounts of so-called hauntings at their own hospital or other jobs.

“This happened to me years ago when I worked at a Skechers. They were small footprints. Shoes fell off the shelves all the time,” someone wrote. Another said, “Giiiiirl I have stories from the hospice I worked at before too lol.”

Other viewers deemed such theories improbable. Instead, they said the footprints were already there before the mopping session.

Basically, they say people’s bare feet leave oil behind wherever they walk, like in hospital rooms. Then when a housekeeper mops, the oil doesn’t mix well with the water, causing the footprint to stand out on the slick floor.

Oil is hydrophobic, so the explanation makes sense—but some viewers are still convinced of the presence of ghosts.