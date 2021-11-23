‘Ain’t no f*cking way’: Viral TikTok of ‘Harriet Tubman Demon Slayer’ booth at Comic-Con sparks debate

A TikTok posted Sunday of a white man selling “Harriet Tubman Demon Slayer” comics at Comic-Con went viral with 580,000 views and 101,000 likes by Monday.

The 5-second video, posted by @thereaijasonderulo, shows a white man and a Black man working at a booth with a banner behind them advertising Harriet Tubman Demon Slayer. The video zooms in on the white man while the popular “Ain’t no fucking way boy” audio by TikTok user @5starrr.lando plays.

Many commenters felt that the comic was disrespectful. They found it especially problematic that a white man could be profiting from Black trauma.

“I swear white ppl will never stop profiting off blk pain and struggle,” wrote @sishais. “Is any money going to the blk community besides that blk dude there?”

“That Black dude” is David Crownson, the author of the comic. Some commenters said that Crownson being Black made the situation worse, as he should have known that the concept was a “no-no.”

“That shit looks disrespectful and stupid,” wrote @jojohellxx. “Idgaf if a black dude made it.”

Other commenters felt there was nothing wrong with the comic. Several found the concept intriguing and expressed interest in watching an animated adaptation of the comic. One user even wrote that people should be happy because the comic would get kids interested in history.

“This is a way for the younger generation to get interested in history and learn about historic figure like Harriet Tubman and learn of the past struggles for the black community,” @wolfman559f wrote.

Several commenters also made a connection between the comic and the 2010 book and 2012 movie Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter. Some argued that if Lincoln could hunt vampires, Tubman could slay demons. Others argued that both concepts were silly.

“Just as silly as Abraham Lincoln vampire hunter and George Washington Carver vs the gnomes,” @defaul_t wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to @thereaijasonderulo and David Crownson via TikTok comment. They did not immediately respond to the requests.

