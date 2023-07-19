‘This would hurt my stomach so badly’: Woman hides her pregnancy with tight shorts—viewers worry about the health of her baby

Remaining tight-lipped about your pregnancy is one thing, but wearing tight clothes during this time is another. One woman did both when she hid her baby bump by wearing tight shorts to a family gathering.

Doing so has caused a stir online from people afraid for her baby’s health.

The video was posted on TikTok by user Necee (@neceemichelle) with the caption, “I could also just tell them but no thanks,” and a crying emoji.

In the video, she rubbed her protruding belly as the text overlay read, “Get ready with me to hide my pregnancy at a fam bbq,” followed by a shushing emoji.

Viewers watched as she put on a pair of black, tight-fitting shorts so they were covering her entire belly. “Spandex to help suck in the bump,” Necee said.

To “secure the bump even more,” she pulled a pair of jean shorts overtop. At one point, she turned to the side to show that the bump was still visible with the buttons undone. But after she fastened the buttons, her belly disappeared.

She finished the slimming ensemble off with a loose gray tank top to “cover whatever pudge is left.”

By Wednesday, the viral video has been viewed more than 7.5 million times. The Daily Dot reached out to Necee via TikTok comment.

Many TikTok users shared their concerns in the comments.

“Genuine question: this doesn’t hurt/harm the baby?!” @KY wrote. “This would hurt my stomach so badly,” another added.

A third said that the tight clothes looked uncomfortable to wear. “My bump isn’t even bumping yet and I can even fathom how you could breathe all day I would died 3 minutes in,” the user wrote.

According to the Bump, tight-fitting clothing won’t squish the baby since a woman’s belly is capable of withstanding lots of pressure. It is, however, recommended that people avoid tight clothes in general, as it can cause abdominal discomfort and skin irritation.

Many more viewers didn’t understand why Necee wanted to be around family when she couldn’t be honest about her news.

“If you feel you can’t announce it, why even go? I’m truly curious,” one woman inquired.

Another person stated that social media would let the cat out of the bag.

“Do they not have your tiktok?” this person asked. Another stated that it’s likely not a secret. “Trust me they already know,” they wrote.

But then there were those who completely understood why the mom-to-be was keeping her pregnancy a secret from the family.

“Fam can be terrible so good on you, mama,” a woman wrote.

The comment section also heard from other women who also decided to keep their pregnancies hidden. “I ‘hid’ mine until almost the very end, best decision I ever made,” they wrote.

“I just told my parents and I’m 35 weeks…” another shared.

A third commented, “Hid my pregnancy and didn’t let anyone meet her til she was 2 months definitely possible!”

In another video, Necee explained that her family hasn’t been necessarily supportive in the past about her pregnancies, so that’s why she decided to keep this pregnancy to herself.