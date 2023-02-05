‘I had someone yell at me over 26 cents’: Texas Roadhouse servers share their ‘craziest’ experiences with customers

A Texas Roadhouse server asked several of his fellow co-workers about their “craziest” customer experiences in a viral TikTok.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user Colin Snider (@colinsnider25) who typically posts content about his job at Texas Roadhouse. In this video, he first asked a server named Sarie about her craziest customer experience. The most bizarre experience she says she had was when one table “tried to steal the tip off of” her previous table because she “didn’t have time to grab it.” Sarie says this led to the owner interfering where he “had to threaten to call the cops on them.” The customers’ ended up returning the tip but she says she ended up having to serve them still and how they “stiffed” her whenever they left.

Another server shares the time a couple came in and how when serving them their food, she says she accidentally almost hit her hand on his baked potato. According to the server, the wife called one of the managers and accused the waitress of “flirting with her husband.”

Snider then shares his own experience, recounting the time a table he was serving asked to get a different server.

“They wouldn’t let me wait on them because I was gay,” he says.

Perhaps one of the most shocking experiences is that of server Jenna, who claims a customer actually hit her in the face with a Medium Rare steak because he “wanted his steak Medium Well.”

The last two ‘craziest’ experiences from other servers involved chasing teenage boys into the parking lot for stealing boxes of peanuts, and dealing with a lady who accused the server of not liking cancer patients because she wouldn’t put her sweet tea in a glass.

The video racked up over 197,000 views as of Feb. 4, where it resonated with former and current Texas Roadhouse workers as they shared their outrageous customer stories in the comments section.

“I work at txrh and i had someone yell at me over 26 cents like fully yell at me like he was my mother,” one viewer shared.

“When I worked at TXRH I was 16 and a grown man threw a pager at my head bc he was tired of waiting,” a second wrote.

“One time this lady asked for broccoli as her side, she never told me the reason why she didn’t it like it but she threw it in my face twice,” a third commented.

“Had a guy ask for marinara and spaghetti but said he has a tomato allergy. I said marinara has tomatoes he says it’s ok as long as they’re not chunks,” a fourth said.

In addition to Texas Roadhouse employees, the video resonated with workers from different jobs as well.

“When I worked at dominos i answered the phone once to someone having very aggressive sex and then they called back and left me a bad review for hanging up on them,” one person recounted.

“I work at chilis, a lady poured a1 on her molten cake then yelled at me cuz i didn’t label the a1 even tho the actual fudge was in the box w the cake,” a second stated.