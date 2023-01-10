server grabbing plate of food next to table caption 'pov: your table walks out but their food still comes up' (l) Texas Roadhouse building with sign and parking lot (c) server placing plate of food on table caption 'pov: your table walks out but their food still comes up' (r)

‘You didn’t even bring them drinks’: Texas Roadhouse worker delivers food to empty table after customers walk out

‘I would have left, too.’

Posted on Jan 10, 2023

A Texas Roadhouse employee recorded a co-worker delivering food to an empty table after their customers supposedly walked out of the restaurant. 

In a video posted to TikTok, Brooke (@brookehlmao) shows a fellow worker bringing various meals to a vacant table. Text overlay on the screen reads: “POV: Your table walks out but their food still comes up.”

As of Tuesday morning, her video had over 1.5 million views. 

@brookehlmao fantastic! enjoy 🫶🏻 #txrh ♬ original sound – Brooke Heaberlin

The server jokingly goes through the motions of food delivery as if he were bringing it to actual customers. 

“You had the corn? OK,” he says as he put the meal on the table. “And who had the sweet potato?” 

The Daily Dot has reached out to Brooke via TikTok comment and Texas Roadhouse via email. As of publication, it was unclear what prompted the customers to leave before getting their food and what Texas Roadhouse employees typically do when this situation arises. 

Brooke’s video, however, sparked a debate in the comments over whether the customers were justified in leaving. 

The top-liked comment read, “Boomer here. They left because it took too long. Now you and another employee are making tape recordings when you should be working.” 

“Must be Texas Roadhouse,” another viewer said. “Our ‘15 minute wait,’ turned into an hour and a half wait. We walked out, too. They weren’t even busy.”

“I would have left, too,” added a third viewer. “You didn’t even bring them drinks while waiting…”

Others were more sympathetic to the server’s plights. 

“Let’s be completely honest: Some tables ignore your entire being so hard that it’s like serving an empty table lmao,” said one commenter. 

“Hey, free food for servers!! It will be placed in the back & be gone in 10 seconds,” said another viewer.

*First Published: Jan 10, 2023, 7:34 am CST

