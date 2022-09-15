‘I’ve been called worse with no money involved’: Tech worker’s video on being called a ‘diversity hire’ sparks discussion

Big tech companies have reportedly vowed to prioritize diversity in their workplaces, but BetterUp reported that diversity in tech only improved slightly in recent years, even though there are both “moral” and “business” reasons for doing so.

A software engineer on TikTok (@codeherk0) created a video that speaks to how non-white workers still make up the minority at many tech companies, leaving the few non-white hires to be seen as “diversity hires” by some. In the most popular video on @codeherk0’s page, with over 280,000 views, @codeherk0 reveals he doesn’t mind if he gets called a “diversity hire”—a term most commonly used in a negative context, as it indicates the person saying it believes someone else was hired for a job to fulfill a racial or ethnic quota in a workplace.

The video features a voiceover narrating the inner thoughts of someone who gets called a diversity hire, with a text overlay that reads: “POV: being called a diversity hire.”

“Woke up this morning, I didn’t give a fuck. Took the first sip of my coffee, and I knew I still didn’t give a fuck. It’s a beautiful morning, and guess what? I don’t give a fuck,” the voice says.

Viewers of @codeherk0’s video expressed they also do not care if they are seen as a diversity hire and can even use it to their benefit. “The best part is they are really reluctant to write you up or fire you,” one said.

Others expressed they simply want to see more diversity in the tech industry.

Some of the non-white workers—62% of Black workers and 42% of Hispanic workers—who are already in the industry self-reported experiencing discrimination in the workplace, according to the Pew Research Center.

BetterUp outlined some solutions to promoting diversity in the workplace, like adopting a flexible work environment and reporting on diversity statistics.

