‘Nailed the assignment’: Teachers dress like students—wear hoodies, blankets, and Crocs

A teacher on TikTok has gone viral for showing off just how well the teachers at his school can become the students.

In a video with over 1.4 million views, TikTok creator and teacher @mr.jgraves explains that it’s “dress like a student” day at his middle school. He shows off his student-inspired outfit, which includes a hat, a t-shirt, blue pajama pants, and Crocs, before showing clips of the rest of the teachers.

The first star of the video is Mrs. Jackson from the art department. She’s seen sporting a black hoodie, a purple blanket draped around her shoulders, sunglasses, and the most important accessory — a bag of Takis. In his teacher voice, Mr. Graves asks her to remove her sunglasses.

“Get out of my face,” Mrs. Jackson says.

The video includes several different teachers from various departments of the school, and resembles a scene that could have come out of the iconic Freaky Friday movie, with teachers walking, talking, and even complaining like the students they teach.

One teacher by the name of Mr. Degorter is seen wearing a hat with a hoodie on, jeans, and tennis shoes. When he’s asked to take off his hat and hoodie, Mr. Degorter can be heard intensely repeating “Bruh.”

Another eighth grade teacher, Ms. Muniz, is seen wearing a hoodie, sweats, and pink Crocs while she argues with Mr. Graves about not being able to use the bathroom.

“But I really got to go,” she protests while laughing. “You want to me just pee on the floor?”

Some of the fan-favorites from viewers include Ms. Lunsford, a physical education teacher, who’s seen wearing a hoodie and sweats with an orange blanket she refuses to take off.

“I’m not taking my blanket off,” she says. “And y’all can call home,” she says to the camera.

Another favorite is Mr. Wells, a seventh grade teacher. Although he’s seen wearing just jeans and a hoodie, he channels a true seventh grader with his dance battle of TikTok dance moves with Mr. Graves.

People in the comments have been amused by just how accurate the teachers are.

“My son is in 8th grade and the amount of ‘bruh’ in this video is not an exaggeration,” one commenter wrote.

“The ones using Takis as an accessory are spot on,” another person commented.

“‘Y’all call home’ is every 8th graders flex,” another user wrote.

Others have been loving this new generation of teachers, especially with their commitment to match the energy of students.

“Us being the new adults is crazy who left us unsupervised,” a TikTok user wrote.

“I still can’t wrap my head around the fact that teachers are my age now,” one person wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mr. Graves via TikTok direct message.