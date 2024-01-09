Teacher says she has to remove inappropriate images from Amazon student sticker packs

A middle school teacher says that she always checks the stickers she buys in bulk for her students from Amazon as the packs tend to include stickers that aren’t appropriate for kids.

In a TikTok posted last week, middle school teacher Kelsey Nelson says that she buys packs of stickers from Amazon for her students as a reward. However, because many of the packs include stickers that aren’t appropriate for kids—because they include suggestive messages or puns or depict alcohol—she vets every sticker first.

“You’d be shocked at how many are not appropriate for kids at all,” Nelson says in her TikTok. “I don’t know if these companies are just sitting around putting in bad ones periodically just to make a fuss or be funny.”

Stickers that Nelson deemed inappropriate for her students included iterations of “that’s what she said,” “deez nuts,” and “duh f*q,” allusions to nude photos and masturbation, and a photo of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) with the caption, “This man ate my son.”

On Tuesday, Nelson’s video had over a million views on TikTok.

Many commenters on Nelson’s video said they were surprised that so many adult jokes were included in sticker packs. Other teachers shared similar experiences.

“I’m a teacher who bought Croc pins and found a green lion smoking a joint!” she commented. “Always go through your prizes!”

“Literally my fav activity going thru the questionable stickers in those packs,” another person said.

Other commenters suggested that the TikToker modify the stickers and remove the PG-13 parts.

“You could cut the words off of the noods so you could still use them,” a commenter wrote of a sticker Nelson showed that said, “send noods” alongside an image of a bowl of noodles.

“Maybe the peach one you can cut off the saying?” another said, referencing a sticker that showed a peach with the phrase “peach please.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Nelson via Instagram.