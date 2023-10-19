‘This picture just does not math’: Truther tries to settle debate about Taylor Swift’s height

Finally, there’s a math problem that math haters are interested in solving: Is Taylor Swift actually 5 feet, 11 inches tall like she claims to be? And how tall really is Joe Jonas, her ex-boyfriend?

One TikToker was on the case. In a viral video with 680,000 views, @thejackieaccount lays out her argument for why superstar Swift may not be as tall as she says she is.

“At the end of this video we’ll conclude that either Taylor Swift is not 5’11” or Joe Jonas is not 5’7″,” she says. The Daily Dot reached out to @thejackieaccount for comment via TikTok direct message.

The first piece of evidence @thejackieaccount presents is a recent photo of Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce walking hand-in-hand.

Kelce, who is 6-foot-5 and wearing white Louboutin sneakers, appears several inches taller than Swift, who claims to be 5-foot-11 and is wearing 5.5-inch heels. The Louboutins, according to @thejackieaccount, provide a half-inch boost.

The couple appears to be standing on the same plane next to each other, so it’s easy to compare their heights.

@thejackieaccount argues that because there is still a large height discrepancy, even with Swift wearing heels, she is likely not 5-foot-11.

“This picture just does not math,” @thejackieaccount says.

She shows another image of Swift and Kelce from the same night, which still shows Swift several inches shorter than Kelce, to demonstrate her point.

“So let’s say she’s 6’2″ with the heels on,” @thejackieaccount says. “6’2″ minus 5 and a half-inch platform heels equals 5’8″.”

The Taylor height truther then presents her next piece of evidence: two photos of Jonas next to Sophie Turner. In both photos, the ex-couple are wearing similar shoes, and Jonas appears an inch and a half shorter than Turner.

She cross references these images with a photo of Swift with the Jonas Brothers at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards. Swift, wearing flats, is the same height as Jonas.

“Their heads are literally exactly the same height,” @thejackieaccount says.

The TikToker synthesizes the information from her video so far.

“So if Sophie is taller than Joe, and Taylor is the same height as Joe, then it would make sense that Sophie is taller than Taylor,” she says.

@thejackieaccount introduces a new photo in her TikTok, a picture of Turner and Swift arm-in-arm. Turner, wearing sneakers, appears only slightly shorter than Swift, who is wearing three-inch heels, according to @thejackieaccount. If you were to subtract the height advantage that those heels gave Swift, then Swift would be about two inches shorter than Turner, she adds.

This is where things get complicated. A photo of Jonas and Gigi Hadid shows that the pair has the same height difference as Jonas and Turner. In a photo of Hadid and Swift, Swift is two inches shorter than Hadid when they are wearing the same size heels.

@thejackieaccount concludes her argument with a photo of Swift and Karlie Kloss.

Kloss, wearing flats, is a few inches taller than Swift, who is wearing 3-inch heels. Kloss is 6-foot-2, @thejackieaccount claims. Removing shoes from the equation, Swift and Kloss have about a 6-inch height difference, making Swift 5-foot-8.

Returning to the original image of Swift and Kelce, @thejackieaccount concludes her case of why Swift is not her claimed 5-foot-11.

“Either this man is 7 feet tall,” @thejackieaccount says, pointing to Kelce, “Or she’s not 5-foot-11.”

While @thejackieaccount may have believed she settled the debate, users in the comments still had their doubts about Swift’s height.

“For a lot of these photos ur not taking in account the angle & who is closer to the camera. Even the slightest angle can create an optical illusion,” one user wrote.

“The only person’s reported height I trust on this list is Travis Kelce,” another wrote.

Other users, who have pondered this math question before, seemed content with @thejackieaccont’s analysis.

“After examining my 2018 photo with Taylor’s wax figure, I would agree with this,” one comment read.

“Thank you for your service,” another commenter said. “I have been wondering the same thing.”