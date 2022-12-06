‘Back hurts from carrying the store’: Target worker shares all the drive-up orders they have to fulfill

A video showing what is expected of a Target employee during their shift has created an appreciation for them among viewers on TikTok.

Posted by user Justin (@justinrod987), the video shows him scrolling through all of the drive-up orders he has to fulfill in one shift.

“When your manager says, ‘thank god your here’ as soon as you walk in,” a text overlay on the video reads.

The video has been viewed more than 271,000 times on TikTok, where some viewers expressed their appreciation for Justin and Target employees everywhere.

“OMG I LITERALLY DONT LEAVE MY CAR I PRAISE THE TARGRT DRIVE UP FOR HELPING MY ANXIETY,” one commenter wrote.

“As someone who just picked up an order 15 minutes ago…’thank you for your service,'” another user said. “Drive up has made my life a whole lot easier.”

“I’m so glad I left target before drive up but also now am so thankful for it…y’all are literally angels,” a third shared.

Others shared their frustrations with working for Target and other stores that offer pick-up or otherwise offer similar services.

“Best decision I’ve ever made was leaving drive up to work overnights,” one user said.

“I did fulfillment for lowes and I was at target and heard the noise for a new order and had flashbacks,” a second added.

“And then most of them say they’re here without giving any warning,” a further user claimed. “Drive Up stresses me out!”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Target directly via email and to Justin via TikTok comment, as other methods of contact could not be identified.