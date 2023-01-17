Taco Bell drive thru menu with screen displaying 'YOUR ORDER TOTAL IS $866.30' with caption '$866 for 2 tacos and some cinnamon twists' (l) Taco Bell drive thru sign outside with blue sky (c) Taco Bell drive thru menu with screen displaying 'YOUR ORDER TOTAL IS $866.30' with caption '$866 for 2 tacos and some cinnamon twists' (r)

QualityHD/Shutterstock @jiiroux/TikTok (Licensed)

‘Would’ve drove off expeditiously’: Taco Bell customer’s order rings up to $866 for 2 tacos, Cinnamon Twists

'Inflation hitting Taco Bell really hard.'

Vladimir Supica 

Vladimir Supica

IRL

Posted on Jan 17, 2023

As prices continue to rise due to inflation, a viral TikTok video has captured a hilarious moment when a Taco Bell customer was shocked to see their drive-thru order appear to be over $866. 

In the video, which was posted by user Janet (@jiiroux), the customer can be heard repeating the amount in disbelief, but their confusion is soon cleared up as the cashier corrects the amount to $8.66.

@jiiroux Lmaoooo I was like wtf #tacobell #fyp #forupage #foryou #シ #explore #abcxyz #zyxcbaシ🦋 ♬ original sound – janet❤️

The viral clip, which has managed to accumulate over 503,400 views, includes an overlay text which reads: “$866 for two tacos and some cinnamon twists.”

In the comment section, viewers made jokes about the incident and speculated what could be the reason for the $866.30 showing up on the drive-thru display.

“Inflation hitting Taco Bell really hard,” one commenter said jokingly.

“She tried to swindle in her car payment,” another wrote in jest.

“Would’ve drove off expeditiously,” a third commented.

A few viewers linked the lighthearted moment to the reality of rising inflation and its effect on prices.

One stated, “By next year it will be a reality.”

Another remarked, “it’s gonna be like that soon.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Janet via TikTok comment and to Taco Bell via press email.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Jan 17, 2023, 2:51 pm CST

Vladimir Supica

Vladimir Supica is a Serbia-based freelance writer for the Daily Dot. He enjoys traveling through Europe, reading non-fiction books, and playing with his dog Max.

Vladimir Supica
 