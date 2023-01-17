‘Would’ve drove off expeditiously’: Taco Bell customer’s order rings up to $866 for 2 tacos, Cinnamon Twists

As prices continue to rise due to inflation, a viral TikTok video has captured a hilarious moment when a Taco Bell customer was shocked to see their drive-thru order appear to be over $866.

In the video, which was posted by user Janet (@jiiroux), the customer can be heard repeating the amount in disbelief, but their confusion is soon cleared up as the cashier corrects the amount to $8.66.

The viral clip, which has managed to accumulate over 503,400 views, includes an overlay text which reads: “$866 for two tacos and some cinnamon twists.”

In the comment section, viewers made jokes about the incident and speculated what could be the reason for the $866.30 showing up on the drive-thru display.

“Inflation hitting Taco Bell really hard,” one commenter said jokingly.

“She tried to swindle in her car payment,” another wrote in jest.

“Would’ve drove off expeditiously,” a third commented.

A few viewers linked the lighthearted moment to the reality of rising inflation and its effect on prices.

One stated, “By next year it will be a reality.”

Another remarked, “it’s gonna be like that soon.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Janet via TikTok comment and to Taco Bell via press email.