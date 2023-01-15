‘I wouldn’t go down without a fight!’: Server says restaurant fired her after table lied about her

Getting fired can be a tough pill to swallow, especially if you were let go for something you didn’t even do.

That’s what TikTok user Alexis Stuart (@alexisstuart67) claims happened with her serving job when a table purportedly lied about something that she said. What must make the situation particularly frustrating for the TikToker is that she said she had been working at the restaurant for five years.

In the clip, Stuart dances around a home holding a bottle of what looks like white wine. A text overlay reads: “pov: you lost your job of 5 years because a table you didn’t even have nor speak to complained to your manager about something you told your table that never even came out of your mouth.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Stuart via TikTok comment for further information on her release.

There are a number of stories online about servers who were released from their jobs for seemingly less-than-scrupulous reasons. In 2013, Gothamist reported on a New York City server who was expected to foot the $735 bill for a table that dined and dashed at Rockefeller Center’s Pig ‘n’ Whistle pub.

USA Today also spoke to an Arkansas server who was given a $4,400 tip from a table that was supposed to be split with another server. However, restaurant management told Brandt that she’d only be receiving 20% of the money, which she agreed to and the rest would be equally distributed to the rest of the eatery’s staff — which had never happened with any of her previous gratuities.

TikTokers who saw Stuart’s post shared their own unjust firing stories at the restaurants they worked at in the comments section.

User @canyonnbriand penned, “its ok girly they fired me for the worst reason possibly I have been accused of lol like I literally complained about a server and he found out & said I did something that I would never ever do in my life there was no evidence nothing he just had a word over mine bc at the time I was a host.”

Another TikToker wrote, “I got fired bc my coworker bought my [OnlyFans] and showed it to my boss they paid me to get me fired LMFAO.”

Someone who appears to have been a co-worker of Stuart’s wrote in the comments section, “I am in shock !! You’re a hard worker ! And will definitely succeed keep your head up girly new blessings will come your way!”

There were also others who urged Stuart to try and keep her job by rallying against management. As user @indianscout1901 said, “I wouldn’t go down without a fight!”