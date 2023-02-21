‘I stay away from locations that do this’: Subway franchisee says they pre-measure meat portions

A Subway franchise owner has sparked controversy on TikTok by showing how her store employees pre-measure meat portions.

The franchisee, Amanda (@amarx76), recorded herself pre-measuring and weighing meat portions with the caption, “Tips & tricks.” She says she does this to ensure that every customer gets the same quantity of meat.

In the video, Amanda says she and her employees only measure the steak, rotisserie chicken, and chicken strips by filling small silicone boats with the meats. They do this twice a day, once in the morning and once later in the day.

“Before we did this, we found that customers were getting under-portioned and over-portioned, which just isn’t fair to the under-portioned customers,” Amanda says in the video. “Yes, this is a little bit more time-consuming, but we save a lot of time on the line and happy customers.”

Despite the franchisee’s insistence that her store’s measurement method is intended to be fair for customers, viewers weren’t buying it. Some said they would hate being a customer or an employee at her store.

“I stay away from the locations that do this,” one viewer commented.

“I would quit,” a second viewer said.

Another wrote, “The customer gets scammed this way.”

Not everyone disliked the method, though. Some viewers pointed out positive aspects of pre-measuring meats.

“It’s also great for those tracking calories/macros!” one user said.

“And it helps [sic] so much with inventory every week !!! Omg my last store I managed those two meats were always off and I had a hard time doing this!” another claimed.

To those questioning why Amanda doesn’t have her employees use the meat-measuring scoop that other franchises use, the TikToker explains in a comment, “The scoops are never an exact no matter how much we train.”

In a video reply to one commenter, Amanda reiterates why she believes in pre-measuring meats.

“The silicone boats help ensure that our customers get what they’re paying for,” Amanda says in the video. “They are extremely beneficial for us and our customers. When we were using just the scoops, we found that a lot of our customers were getting under-portioned and over-portioned. With the boats, you’re always getting the same.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Amanda via TikTok comment and to Subway via email.