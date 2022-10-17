Subway with caption 'Pay your workers 15$ an hour' (l) subway window painted with 'Starting @ $15.00' (r)

’15 dollars an hour nowadays is nothing’: Subway franchisee brags about starting pay being $15, sparking debate

'$15 is the new 7.25.'

Rebekah Harding

IRL

Posted on Oct 17, 2022   Updated on Oct 17, 2022, 3:39 pm CDT

A Subway franchisee claps back at a commenter who suggests she pay her workers “$15 an hour,” saying, “we already do,” sparking debate about minimum wage.

In the video posted by TikToker and Subway Franchisee Amanda (@amarx76) on Oct. 14, she responds to a comment that says, “Pay your workers $15 an hour.”

In the clip, she shows writing on the window of her store that says, “Starting at $15.00.” The caption reads, “but like, we already do.”

@amarx76 Replying to @700ug but like, we do already. #subway #answeringquestions #debate #sandwichartist #franchisee #fyp ♬ Betty (Get Money) – Yung Gravy

The video has reached over 35,200 views as of Monday, with commenters debating whether $15 dollars an hour is a living wage, despite being well over the $7.25 federal minimum wage.

“$15 is the new 7.25,” one commenter wrote.

“I only make 15 as an assistant manager at subway,” another added.

However, others pointed out that the owner of each franchise decides the wage at their store, praising Amanda for paying above minimum wage.

“Y’all gotta understand that almost every subway is franchised, so some subways might pay minimum wage while others could pay more. The owner decides,” one user wrote.

“Can you own the subway I work at lol,” another said.

“Haters gonna hate!! I’d love to get paid $15 to work at such a fun subway!” a third added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Amanda and Subway via email.

*First Published: Oct 17, 2022, 3:38 pm CDT

