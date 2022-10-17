’15 dollars an hour nowadays is nothing’: Subway franchisee brags about starting pay being $15, sparking debate

A Subway franchisee claps back at a commenter who suggests she pay her workers “$15 an hour,” saying, “we already do,” sparking debate about minimum wage.

In the video posted by TikToker and Subway Franchisee Amanda (@amarx76) on Oct. 14, she responds to a comment that says, “Pay your workers $15 an hour.”

In the clip, she shows writing on the window of her store that says, “Starting at $15.00.” The caption reads, “but like, we already do.”

The video has reached over 35,200 views as of Monday, with commenters debating whether $15 dollars an hour is a living wage, despite being well over the $7.25 federal minimum wage.

“$15 is the new 7.25,” one commenter wrote.

“I only make 15 as an assistant manager at subway,” another added.

However, others pointed out that the owner of each franchise decides the wage at their store, praising Amanda for paying above minimum wage.

“Y’all gotta understand that almost every subway is franchised, so some subways might pay minimum wage while others could pay more. The owner decides,” one user wrote.

“Can you own the subway I work at lol,” another said.

“Haters gonna hate!! I’d love to get paid $15 to work at such a fun subway!” a third added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Amanda and Subway via email.