‘You’re getting fired before u get to the venue’: Student says she learned bartending skills online to work the bar at a UK Beyoncé concert

A student says she “lied about having 3+ years” of bartending experience so she would be able to work the bar at Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour.

In a TikTok posted on Sunday, TikToker Dami posted a video of herself watching YouTube videos about bartending and practicing making mixed drinks so that she would be prepared to bartend at the Renaissance Tour.

“Bro all I can make is squash,” Dami wrote of her skills in the kitchen. “I’m so excited though.”

On Wednesday, Dami’s video had almost 2 million views.

Many commenters said that Dami should have waited to post her TikTok until after she had bartended at the concert so as not to jeopardize her opportunity by revealing her lack of relevant skills.

“Should’ve posted this after the concert,” @hannluvs commented.

“You’re getting fired before u get to the venue,” @chikinsalad wrote.

But on Monday, Dami posted a video confirming that she’d still be bartending at the concert “despite haters trying to get [her] fired.”

Sure enough, yesterday Dami posted photos and videos proving that she bartended at the concert last night. In one TikTok, she shows herself wearing a blue wristband that says “Beyoncé staff.” In others, she filmed Beyoncé singing onstage from her vantage point in the crowd.

“POV u just saw Beyoncé,” Dami wrote in the overlay text of a TikTok she posted showing the singer performing ‘Formation.’ “FOR FREE.” Dami did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

Some commenters congratulated Dami on her plan working—and for getting paid to attend the Renaissance tour.

“You got PAID to see Bey,” @dipsymosh commented. “Ur living my dream.”

“I’m so proud of u sister,” @young_perrier8 wrote. “Get it.”