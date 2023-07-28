‘I thought I was gonna die in the strip club’: Woman says she hit her head in a club so hard ‘she was seeing stars.’ No one believed she was in pain

A woman on TikTok has internet users in stitches—and concerned—after she posted a video of herself saying she’s convinced that she got a concussion from hitting her head at a strip club.

The viral video, which has been making the rounds on Twitter and TikTok, was originally posted by TikTok user Balie Mara (@baemar_). By Thursday, it’s drawn over 84,000 views.

In it, there is a chaotic juxtaposition of two different events unfolding at once. At one end of the strip club, people are smiling, laughing, and enjoying the male strippers.

But at the other end, Balie is distraught with fear that she has a concussion.

“Throwback to when I smacked my head at the club on a metal chair so hard that I was seeing stars,” Balie began in the text overlay.

“Nobody believed me and i was too drunk to make it seem serious but I was so scared that I was sobbing bc nobody was taking me seriously and I thought I was gonna die in the strip club,” it continued.

In the video, she asks her friend if she’s injured.

“Do I have a concussion, I’m serious,” she screamed. The friend, the one who was recording, tried to reassure her. “He’s coming for you,” she said, in reference to one of the strippers. “He’s going to check.”

The chaos of the video made it an instant hit with viewers who couldn’t stop laughing.

“I am losing it,” a person shared with laughing emojis.

“PLSSS the way it keeps panning between you and the guy,” another observed.

A third commented, “This is definitely one of those videos that’s funnier every time you watch it.”

Viewers got a kick over the friend telling Balie that the male stripper was going to come over and check on her. “Her telling you the stripper is gonna come check is sendingggg me,” this other person commented.

But some people found the video sad and said they wished that Balie’s health concerns were taken seriously.

“This actually made me so sad,” one person wrote. “I wish someone would have taken you seriously.”

“No bc whenever something serious happens its so hard to get everyone on board if we’re all drunk,” another user commented.

Another viewer shared a story of their injuries not being taken seriously because of alcohol.

“When I dislocated my knee outside a bar at 2am and everyone kept telling me, ‘you’re just drunk, get up’ as I was begging for 911,” they wrote.

After all the hoopla, Balie shared in her comments that she didn’t have a concussion. The Daily Dot reached out to her via TikTok comment.