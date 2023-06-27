‘The way I would simply die of embarrassment,’: Woman shows hungover vacationer video from night before that she doesn’t remember

If there’s ever a time to let loose, it’s while you’re on vacation. Time feels irrelevant, bar crawls are a favorite pastime, and there’s no judgment from other boozy travelers for sipping on a tequila sunrise while watching the morning sunrise.

But being on vacation doesn’t mean that you should say “bon voyage” to pacing yourself.

If not, you might end up like the hungover woman who went viral for having a stranger show her a drunk video of her dancing from the night before.

Since she was so drunk, she doesn’t remember a thing about it.

“POV: you’re leaving your vacation and a lovely woman in the elevator asks if I had a good trip,” TikTok user Priya (@pnut2727) writes in the text overlay of her video that by Thursday had been viewed more than 1.9 million times.

The Daily Dot reached out to her via TikTok comment.

“I say yes. She proceeds to pull out her phone and show a recording of me from the night before that I do NOT recall,” she writes.

In the clip, the woman holds up her phone to show a video of Priya “dropping It low” in what looks like a nightclub.

“That was top 5 most humbling moments,” Priya adds. While she most likely wanted to forget the whole incident ever happened, the woman says that she can send her the video.

The woman also adds, “You should be exhausted.”

Priya gave a reason for her blackout in the caption of her video, writing, “#spicymargs.”

In the comments, viewers were feeling secondhand embarrassment from Priya’s wild night out.

“The way I would simply die of embarrassment,” this user wrote. “I have post drunk anxiety from things that didn’t even happen that I make up in my head.”

“This reminds me of ‘take drunk me actions up with drunk me’… sober me did not do that,” wrote another user.

Some were amused at the stranger’s reaction to seeing Priya the next day. “It’s the ‘you should be exhausted,’ for me,” wrote this user.

“‘Well mail it to you’ i just know she was hoping to see yall again since last night shdhdhf,” this user commented with a crying emoji.

Others, however, took issue with the stranger recording the TikTok user while she was drunk.

“Recording strangers will always be weird to me ion know,” a woman shared.

Priya cleared up the weirdness by replying that she had told the woman the night prior that she was going to show off her dance moves.

Since embarrassing moments happen to everyone, some made the user feel better by sharing their own drunk vacation stories.

“LOL in mexico day 3 one of the resort staff came up to me and asked the same, then told me I spent 3 hours in the ocean alone fighting the waves,” this user commented.

“In Vegas, the lady that worked in the food court in our hotel told me I looked much better than I did the night before,” added another.

A third wrote: “Did resort karaoke as a kid and everyyy older person acted like my fan for a week. felt like hannah montana.”