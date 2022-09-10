‘All my lesbian friends can control themselves’: TikToker records stepdad saying that he ‘struggles’ to see her in tight clothes

A TikToker’s family member approaching them about they way they were dressed coming home from the gym has sparked discussion online among viewers.

In her video, poster Natalie (@natalie.lerman) captures her stepfather expressing that he is uncomfortable with the way she chooses to dress in tight clothes, saying that he is just wanting to make her aware of the world that they live in, and that others might struggle similarly.

“And all my lesbian friends can control themselves,” Natalie says as she starts recording mid-conversation.

“If you weren’t my daughter and I saw you dressed like that, I’d struggle with it,” her stepdad says. “And that’s wrong. And I wish that there were things that I could do in my perspective to help that from happening, and all I can do at my perspective because of who I am is pray.”

In a follow-up video, Natalie clarifies that she is moving out of her parents’ home soon and thanks viewers for their support.

Some viewers heavily criticized her stepfather for saying such a thing to her, comparing him to their own fathers.

“I will never understand these men,” one commenter wrote. “My dad sees me every day walking out either in tight jeans or my shorts for gym and never once had this convo with me.”

“I’m so so sorry you went through this or are going through this,” another viewer said. “I hope you are away from him. This was my father before he attacked me and two of my sisters.”

“I’m so sorry you even had to hear these words to you,” a third added.

