‘I do miss the days when they were more flexible & supportive of students’: Starbucks barista leaves job after they demoted her for not working enough hours

A doctorate student says she quit her Starbucks job of 5.5 years after noticing a shift in company policy pertaining to student hours.

User Jessi (@jessibfit) uploaded a TikTok video of her in her Starbucks uniform and preparing a beverage. She states in the clip that earlier in her time working for the popular coffee chain there was a greater level of understanding and flexibility when it came to worker schedules.

Ultimately, Jessi said she was forced to leave the company after being “demoted” despite working there for over five years.

Her post prompted an outpour of comments from other TikTokers who remarked that they too found it difficult to work for the coffee chain due to a lack of flexible working hours.

Jessi writes in a text overlay of the post, “My 5.5 year Starbucks chapter is coming to a close because the company decided my 3 days a week / 16 hours (bc I’m a full-time doctorate student) wasn’t meeting their business needs anymore. i do miss the days when they were more flexible & supportive of students, but it’s time to move onto bigger & better things for my career. I loved working at Starbucks so much, but I truly won’t miss the 3:45am wake ups.”

The fitness influencer added in a caption for the post, “4 more shifts left as the buff barista. I started my senior year of high school and now I’m in year 2 of grad school. 3 promotions, 8 different stores, & thousands of coffees brewed. I’m forever grateful for starbies in so many ways.”

Judging from the comments offered up by other TikTokers about their experiences working for Starbucks, it appears that scheduling issues have occurred at other locations as well.

“& crazy bc my store will literally only give 4 hours out to a partner bc we’re over so many people starbucks doesn’t make sense,” one user @riahespinosa wrote.

Jessi agreed with her, writing back, “it doesn’t :( like why don’t u schedule me more than 12 hours before demoting me for me not working enough hours ???? make it make sense.”

Others remarked that oftentimes employees will be let go or leave due to these policies only for management to soon realize that they need more help.

As one user wrote, “And then they’re gonna post a help wanted sign because they’re short staffed.”

One viewer @emilyhankins said the chain didn’t hire her because she couldn’t afford childcare, writing, “Starbucks is so disappointing, they didn’t hire me when I told them I was a mother that had set hours because I couldn’t afford childcare.”

Others said their hours were cut as well, making it no longer financially viable to work for the coffee chain. Some shared how their local franchises are only hiring individuals who can work a minimum of 18 hours a week.