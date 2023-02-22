‘Now drinks are like 200 stars. I just don’t think that’s the best way to spend them’: Customer shares ‘hack’ on getting the most value out of Starbucks rewards stars

Doctor, popular TikToker, and Starbucks customer Chris P. (@chrisp.md) revealed his hack for what he believes to be the most effective way for repeat Starbucks customers to utilize the stars they accrue from the chain’s rewards program.

He said in a video that’s amassed over 100,000 views that instead of banking all of the points in order to eventually purchase a free beverage, which now costs 200 points, Chris advised customers to instead use the rewards in 25-point increments for add-ons. Chris explained that the economic value of saving $1 to $1.25 for additions on base drink purchases, over time, is overall a better value.

“This is my Starbucks hack,” Chris started his video. “So ever since they changed the star rewards program, and now drinks are like 200 stars, I just don’t think that that’s the best way to spend them. I do think the best way to use your stars is use 25 stars for additions. ‘Cause then those add-ins can get up to like $1 or $1.25, and if you do that eight times, then that’s what? Like, up to $10 you can get off.”

He then demonstrated what he meant.

“You know me. It could be negative degrees; I’m gonna get an iced coffee. I think the best deal here is to get an iced espresso, I usually do a double shot in a grande cup. And this is where you can get kind of crazy,” he said.

He then showed how he customizes his beverage through the Starbucks app, which allows him to use his rewards points for add-ons. “I keep it simple, I usually just do sugar-free 2 pumps, and then I like to add a splash of oat milk, why not? Use your 25 points, and that’ll bring the whole thing to $3.”

It’s difficult to argue against the economics of utilizing one’s points in this manner, especially for customers who like to customize their beverages at Starbucks, which is a huge reason why so many folks love the internationally omnipresent coffee chain.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Chris via TikTok comment and Starbucks via email.

Viewers who saw Chris’ post commented that they’ve come up with their own ways to get more points while visiting Starbucks. One TikToker said that bringing in their reusable cup helps to earn them an additional 25 stars every time they visit a location and pick up a beverage, effectively earning them some free add-ons. Others thanked Chris for the hack. “Bestie you are doing the lords work THANK YOU,” one said, while another remarked, “THIS IS WHAT IM TALKING ABOUT. I don’t need a whole latte/machiatto/cold brew. Just cheap and tasty caffeine.”

Others shared their favorite rewards items, and some lamented the rewards system of old. “I used to get a $7 drink by using the 50 stars on a misto and adding stuff. the fraps and other ‘fancy’ drinks were 150,'” one said.

By Q3 of 2022, Starbucks reportedly amassed a grand total of 27.4 million members enrolled in the service, which could explain why the brand ultimately decided to change the amount of stars folks needed to save up in order to get themselves a free beverage. According to Starbucks’ website, customers will need to accrue 200 stars to redeem one of the brand’s most popular beverages, a vanilla latte. Other “handcrafted” beverages like Frappuccinos, along with hot breakfast items, also cost 200 stars. A hot brewed coffee, hot steeped tea, single bakery item (like a cake pop), or even plastic to-go cups cost 100 stars. Packaged protein lunch boxes, or a bag of whole bean coffee, cost 300 stars.