‘Chipotle is extra guilty of this too’: Customer calls out Starbucks for prioritizing mobile orders over people ordering in-store

The rise of online ordering has brought with it a new set of challenges for businesses, particularly when it comes to balancing the needs of in-store customers with those placing orders through third-party apps.

One example of this balancing act is seen in a recent viral TikTok video critical of Starbucks. The video was posted by Natalie (@natalie_toks) and has managed to amass over 1.4 million views as of Sunday.

In the clip, Natalie makes the argument that it’s unfair for those who are physically present in the store to be made to wait behind those who placed their orders via apps.

The footage shows a lineup of Starbucks cups sitting on the counter waiting for those who ordered them online to pick them up, accompanied by the overlay text: “When they prioritize orders from 3rd party apps vs the people that are standing and waiting right in front of them.”

The video has received mixed reactions, with some commenting that the orders are made in the order they are received.

One commenter argued, “I mean it’s in the order they receive them.”

Another said, “Do y’all not realize that the stickers print in ORDER.”

Others defended the use of online ordering apps, with one commenter stating, “I order & pay on the starbies app. I might not be standing there but if I paid first, it gets made first.”

Another commenter added, “You do not understand the hell i used to [endure] making online orders for Chipotle. You would prioritize if you had 10 doordashers yelling at you too.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Natalie via email and Starbucks via press email.