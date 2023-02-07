Starbucks barista placing croissant in oven (l) Starbucks croissant with Starbucks logo at bottom (c) Starbucks barista adding honey inside of croissant (r)

‘Actually my new favorite thing to eat’: Starbucks barista shares honey butter croissant hack

‘Wait, I’m trying this tomorrow.’

Posted on Feb 7, 2023

A Starbucks barista on TikTok recently revealed their new “favorite thing” to eat at the chain: a honey butter croissant. 

In a video posted to the platform, Ki (@kiiiicastro)—an alleged Starbucks worker—shows viewers how to make the snack hack. As of Tuesday morning, their video had over 55,900 views.

@kiiiicastro actually my new favorite thing to eat #starbucks #baristalife #QuakerPregrain ♬ Melting – Kali Uchis

In order to make the meal, Ki retrieves a Starbucks croissant and cuts it in half. She then put small gobs of butter inside of it before double-heating it in the store’s oven. After warming it, Ki squeezed a pack of the store’s honey into the croissant. 

“Actually my new favorite thing to eat,” Ki wrote in the video’s caption.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ki via TikTok comment and Starbucks via email. As of publication, it was unclear how Ki came up with the hack.

Fellow Starbucks employees, however, were impressed by Ki’s ingenuity—with many writing in the video’s comments that they wanted to try the hack themselves. 

“Thank you for this,” read one comment. “I’m tired of eating our sandwiches. They get old after a while.”

“Thank you for giving me a new thing to try at work bc I’ve been working there for TOO long and I’m sick of all the food,” wrote a second viewer.

“Wait, I’m trying this tomorrow,” said another.

Others suggested adding either cinnamon dolce powder or a cheese stick inside the croissant for a little more flavor.

*First Published: Feb 7, 2023, 8:26 am CST

