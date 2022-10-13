‘Is it me, or is it not me?’: Customer publicly asks Starbucks baristas if ordering cold foam is ‘problematic’ after it doesn’t get added to Iced Caramel Macchiato, sparking debate

TikToker Jaklyn (@jak_cross) has a question for Starbucks baristas who come across her TikTok: Is she the problem?

She says the last two times she ordered an Iced Caramel Macchiato, the workers forgot her topping, one of which was cold foam.

“Am I not allowed to get cold foam on top of an iced drink? Is it unadvisable?” she questions in her video, which was viewed over 50,000 times. “I don’t like to be problematic, and it would appear in this situation I am the problem. … Is it me, or is it not me?”

Customers resonated with not always getting cold foam after paying extra to add it to their drinks, and baristas attempted to answer her call.

“No because I’m so confused, I pay an extra $1.50 for the cold foam and half the time I don’t even get it and I’m too anxious to tell them,” the top comment from a fellow customer reads.

“It’s just something we forget easily since the shots are on top, we have to remember to make extra room for foam after the shots,” a barista said.

Many let her know the request is only “advisable” if it’s on a cold, not hot, drink.

“Def not you. It’s not advisable to put it on a hot drink, but iced should be no problem,” one said.

“Imagine whipped milk, it’s fine on cold drinks. Hot drinks it would melt in,” another claimed.

Starbucks’ cold foam was introduced in 2018. The press release announcing it indicates the addition was only ever intended for cold drinks. It is, according to the release, “frothed cold instead of hot by blending nonfat milk until it is smooth, creating layers of creamy texture and flavor without the cream.”

“Customers can … ask to add a dollop of cold foam to their favorite iced beverages. The beverages are served with strawless lids, allowing customers savor the velvety cold foam with every sip,” it reads.

However, the Starbucks app does allow customers to add cold foam to hot drinks.

The Daily Dot reached out to Cross via Instagram message and Starbucks via email.