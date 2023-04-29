‘Please tell me you didn’t drink the whole thing’: Viewers criticize Starbucks customer who ordered $20 drink

In a recent TikTok, a Starbucks customer received scrutiny over ordering a $20 iced coffee with 10 shots of espresso.

The video, posted by (@tangy.tastewithavas), shows two people in a car awaiting a Starbucks mobile order in the drive-thru. When the driver relays the name associated with the order, the Starbucks employee seems skeptical.

“I’m still working on [the iced coffee], please tell me you were kidding,” the employee asks.

To which the customer (Ava), who’s residing in the passenger seat, responds no, explaining that she had spent $20 on it.

“Girlfriend what,” the Starbucks employee comically asks, before questioning if she was OK due to the order containing 10 shots of espresso.

“No, I was like just adding random stuff to it,” Ava says.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ava via TikTok comment.

The driver was also perplexed, stating that they didn’t know what Ava was doing.

Realizing the abundance of the order, Ava explains that she’s fine with just four shots of espresso.

“We’re almost done with it so we’ll have it at the window for you,” the employee says through snickers.

After picking up the order, Ava shows off her drink, which not just included 10 shots of espresso, but seven pumps of syrup.

Ava’s verdict on the drink is, “Not bad.”

While Ava and the Starbucks employee seemed to view this situation comically, others weren’t too humored.

“And then ppl wonder why Starbucks baristas complain,” a user comments.

“As a Starbucks barista I would’ve cried if I saw that long ticket,” another adds

“I think on a bad day that drink would’ve made me quit (don’t feel bad for ordering it tho genuinely),” another shares.

“You paid for all those extra shots and then asked them to cut it down by six,” a user questions.

Some were concerned for Ava.

“Hi your barista that made it,” the self identified barista says. “I was heavily concerned when that sticker printed out.”

“That’s literally 750 mgs of caffeine,” a user says followed by a slew of question marks.

“Please tell me you didn’t drink the whole thing,” a user asks.

To which Ava responded that she hadn’t.

Some baristas shared similar stories.

“We have a regular who gets 10 shots (sometimes 12) in her white mocha,” a comment shares.

“We have a regular who gets a 10 shot shaken espresso knowingly,” another adds.

“I used to have a regular who would order 12 shots with a splash of cream,” a third comments.