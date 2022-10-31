‘I can’t do this’: Starbucks barista abruptly quits job while co-worker films a TikTok

As of late, Starbucks has been no strangers to controversies, with allegations of union-busting and workers claiming they are “understaffed, overworked, and burned out.”

The coffee giant has once again been thrust into the public limelight after a clip of one of its employees quitting went viral.

In the video, TikToker Faith M. Bryant (@_faithmbryant) films herself showing off brand new Starbucks Christmas cups but is quickly interrupted by one of her co-workers barging into the room proclaiming that “he’s quitting.”

Bryant is visibly shocked as she repeats back what her co-worker said. She says: “You’re quitting?” to which the co-worker replies “Yeah, I can’t do this”.

The video was posted on Oct. 30 and has managed to amass over 124,000 views, sparking a discussion on Starbucks’ work conditions in the comments.

“I quit everyday and then come back the next day” one commenter said.

“I felt them. Me after work, Starbucks is soo draining” another said.

“This video describes what it’s like working at Starbucks more than any ‘come with me for a Starbucks shift’ video ever could,” a third commenter claimed.

